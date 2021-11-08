‘Sonic Frontiers’ title trademarked by Sega in Japanese and English

Sega has trademarked the words “Sonic Frontiers” in both English and Japanese, leading to the belief that this could be the name of the upcoming Sonic title.

Both the English and Japanese trademarks can be found on Chizai Watch, a website that publishes different patents, designs and trademarks from the Japan Patent Office. The recently released trademarks were filed on October 22 of this year, so if they are for this next mainline Sonic title, Sega has been considering the name for some time.

A cryptic tease for this new and upcoming Sonic game coming in 2022 was made alongside the announcement of Sonic Colours Ultimate. The news of a Sonic Team title came from a thirty-second CGI video teaser that didn’t reveal any details, but the developer later came out to say they announced the game too early. The game reveal can be found at the end of the Sonic Central stream.

The head of Sonic Team Takashi Iizuka said after the reveal at the time: “We haven’t announced a brand new action game for the Sonic series since Sonic Forces, and that caused fans to worry.

“While it was a bit premature, I wanted to at least take the occasion of the 30th anniversary to announce that a brand new title was in development,” Iizuka concluded.

So whether or not this new title will be called Sonic Frontiers remains to be seen, although Sega did quell rumours that the title was going to be called Sonic Rangers a while back.

