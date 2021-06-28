‘Sonic Generations’ gets a dizzying first-person mod makeover

Sonic Generations now has a nauseating first-person perspective mod that has been making players wonder how the hedgehog would fare in VR.

The mod, introduced through a tweet with the caveat “warning: this is going to badly hurt your eyes”, was made by a modder going by Skyth on Twitter. They also clarified “I am absolutely NOT responsible for what happens to you, play at your own risk”.

It appears certain sections were harder than others to navigate, including 2D areas and specific walls in close quarters. To enable the mod, players must have HedgeModManager installed, and are advised to turn off Boost Particles.

Many of the replies on Twitter immediately began to speculate on the potential of a Sonic VR game, although the fear of vomiting was mentioned several times.

No wonder he didn't talk throughout the entire Classic Era, he was doing his best not to puke — Garrulous64 (@Garrulous64YT) June 27, 2021

This Twitter user has a more positive take on the situation, praising Sonic for his speedy recovery abilities.

Everyone is talking about how Sonic doesn't get sick from spinning so much, but can we bring to attention how fast he's able to react out of said spinning? He has the reactions of a god. — 🗑NEW WARIOWARE LET'S GO🗑 (@TrashUnleashedR) June 27, 2021

Sega recently held a 30th-anniversary concert for the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise, streaming symphony tracks from across the series.

As well as orchestral performances of classic Sonic tracks, Crush 40 – the rock band behind songs in the series including the main themes for Sonic Adventure and Sonic Adventure 2 – performed to a live virtual audience.

It was also revealed that a new game from Sonic Team is coming in 2022, as well as a compilation of classic games titled Sonic Origins.

In a recent interview published ahead of the anniversary, Takashi Iizuka, the head of Sonic Team and the vice president of product development for the franchise, said he hopes that the 2022 Sonic game will “lay the foundation” for future titles.

“Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for 20 years of Sonic titles after its release,” said Iizuka. “So in the same way I really hope that this new title releasing in 2022 lays the foundation for the following future Sonic titles – that is the idea behind the challenge for the team.”