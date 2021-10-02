‘Sonic Mania’ devs making a “fully original” 3D platformer

Evening Star, the game studio formed by developers on the critically acclaimed Sonic Mania, is working on a 3D action platformer as its debut title.

The news can be found on the team’s website here, which says the “fully original” title will use the studio’s own Star Engine. More details about the game will be shared soon, but in the meantime, the studio is looking to hire a 3D artist, engine programmer, gameplay programmer, and a level designer.

Founded in late 2018 by members of the team responsible for Sonic Mania, Evening Star has developed its own custom game engines. That includes the aforementioned Star Engine as well as Retro Engine which was developed by creative director Christian Whitehead for the mobile port of Sonic CD.

The Retro Engine was then used for both Sonic Mania and Sonic Mania Plus, with the developer’s website stating that the “award-winning pixel art technology continues” at the studio.

“Star Engine is designed to allow low friction experimentation with non-photorealistic rendering techniques,” says the website, adding that it “contains a robust set of APIs and authoring tools suited for creating stylistic 3D games, eschewing many of the heavier elements demanded of workflows focused on realism, and leveraging automation where possible to allow our team to punch above our weight.”

Whitehead is serving as the game’s creative director, whilst many other team members from the Sonic Mania development are also returning as part of Evening Star.

