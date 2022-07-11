‘Sonic Origins’ “absolute shit” says scrapped mod designer

A modder that’s been making improvements to the PC version of retro collection Sonic Origins has canned their work on the project, calling the game “absolute shit.”

The BetterOrigins modder, who goes by Xanman, has been updating a number of issues large and small across the collection since its release last month, but they have now updated the game’s mod page, saying any future improvements will cease. (via TheGamer).

“Hey, so we decided to stop the development of this project,” began Xanman. “After really digging into the files for this game, it’s become way clearer that this game is absolute shit. We’ve fixed enough where the game is a bit more serviceable but really, especially without scripts, there’s not a whole lot we can “fix” without just redoing sprites lmao. Maybe I’ll come back to this in the future, when script editing becomes a thing. But for now, screw this game.”

This modder isn’t the only person to express disappointment with the launch state of Sonic Origins, as Headcannon founder Simon Thomley explained how Sega handled the development.

“I won’t lie and say that there weren’t issues in what we gave to Sega, but what is in Origins is also not what we turned in,” said Thomley. “Integration introduced some wild bugs that conventional logic would have one believe were our responsibility – a lot of them aren’t.”

According to Thomley, Headcannon repeatedly asked about delaying the game, with Sega saying it wasn’t going to be possible.

NME gave Sonic Origins four-out-of-five stars in its review, saying: “Despite being let down by egregious DLC and some lacking options, Sonic Origins stands tall as a collection of four absolute classics. Feeling like they haven’t aged a day, each game has its own flair and ideas, but they all still work together to form something magical, as each game’s design makes speeding through every level incredibly enjoyable.”

