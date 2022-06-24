‘Sonic Origins’ developer says team is “very unhappy” with finished game

Headcannon founder Simon ‘Stealth’ Thomley has shared frustration with the finished state of Sonic Origins, claiming Sega made “major modifications” to the build his studio handed in.

Thomley posted a Twitter thread today (June 24) that claims some of the bugs and issues in Sonic Origins were not entirely caused by Headcannon, which helped Sega develop the game.

“I won’t lie and say that there weren’t issues in what we gave to Sega, but what is in Origins is also not what we turned in,” said Thomley. “Integration introduced some wild bugs that conventional logic would have one believe were our responsibility- a lot of them aren’t.”

Thomley shared that Headcannon “worked ourselves into the ground” to meet deadlines, and admitted that the build he submitted did include “some actual mistakes, some overlooking, some rushjobs, some stuff we noticed but weren’t allowed to correct near the end.”

Thomley claims that Headcannon was asked to carry out “major fixes” toward submission, but could not due to approval rules. Similarly, Headcannon “repeatedly” asked about delays but was told it was not a possibility.

However, Thomley has claimed that Headcannon is not entirely responsible for the issues found in Sonic Origins, and instead were caused because Sega “made major modifications to the build we did submit, some Origins-related, some not,” and clarified that this “affected some of our work”.

“I’m extremely proud of my team for their performance under such pressure, but every one of us is very unhappy about the state of Origins and even the Sonic 3 component. We weren’t too thrilled about its pre-submission state either but a lot was beyond our control.”

In a separate tweet, Thomley said that he is “not fighting with Sega” and has not cut the company off. “I’m willing to do more work under the right conditions; whether they want to work with me again is an entirely separate matter,” Thomley added.

