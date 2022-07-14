Sonic Team head knows what the next game after ‘Sonic Frontiers’ is

Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka has said he already knows what the next game in the franchise will be after Sonic Frontiers.

With the new “open-zone” take on the franchise still set for an unknown release later this year, Iizuka has confirmed that he knows what the next game is for the blue blur (via Game Informer).

When asked “Do you already know what the next Sonic game is going to be?” Iizuka replied with a simple “Yes.”

He was then asked how many games he knows about going forward that he can’t discuss, which Iizuka naturally said he also can’t discuss.

This might not seem like that much of a surprise, as Iizuka said that Sonic Frontiers will be the next step for the next ten years, although he didn’t exactly give away what that means.

“We really wanted to think about where we need to take Sonic for the next ten years,” explained Iiuzuka. “What kind of gameplay do we need to start building out to keep people excited for the future?

“Sonic Frontiers is that next step for the next ten years. We hope that fans believe in us and that they enjoy what we’re showing them. We’re looking forward to when they get to play it and really understand what it’s about.”

In NME‘s preview of Sonic Frontiers, Jon Peltz said: “I can cautiously say that the game’s forceful solemnity — in spite of the absurdly silly vibe of the IP as a whole — feels more invigorating and sensible this time around than the failure of the deathly serious 2006 Sonic The Hedgehog. I left the demo wanting to play more and see what the world and story have on offer.”

