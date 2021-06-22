Sonic Team hopes the 2022 ‘Sonic’ game will “lay the foundation” for future titles

Sonic Team has said it has high hopes for the next mainline instalment in the long-running Sonic The Hedgehog series.

In a new interview with Sonic Stadium, Takashi Iizuka, who is the head of Sonic Team and the vice president of product development for the franchise, shared that he hopes the upcoming 2022 Sonic game will set the stage for future games. He also compared the forthcoming title to the critically acclaimed Sonic game Sonic Adventure, which was the first in the series to feature 3D gameplay.

“Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for 20 years of Sonic titles after its release,” said Iizuka. “So in the same way I really hope that this new title releasing in 2022 lays the foundation for the following future Sonic titles – that is the idea behind the challenge for the team.”

Sonic Team first showcased the upcoming as-yet-untitled 2022 Sonic game in May during the Sonic Central livestream. At the event, publisher Sega unveiled a short and cryptic teaser trailer for the game that featured Sonic, but no further information was revealed.

“Since this title is still mid-development there is nothing I can speak to, but I did want to say that the development team has been spending their time to do something new and challenging,” Iizuka added.

“Through a lot of trial and error the team is looking to present to everyone a new Sonic game, and I hope your warm support of their work can motivate them to really deliver against that challenge.”

During the Sonic Central livestream, Sega also announced that it will be releasing a remastered version of 2010’s Sonic Colours, titled Sonic Colours: Ultimate. The game is set to launch on September 7 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch and on PC via the Epic Games Store.