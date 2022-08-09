‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is coming to ‘Fall Guys’

Mediatonic has announced that Fall Guys will be getting a special event this week featuring Sonic the Hedgehog.

Sharing the news today (August 9), the developer confirmed that it will be celebrating over 30 years of Sonic the Hedgehog by releasing a collaboration that will begin on August 11 and last until August 15.

During this time, players will be able to get their hands on Sonic-themed outfits for their Fall Guys characters, as well as experience the all-new Sonic level named the Bean Hill Zone.

Advertisement

The new level will task players with collecting as many rings as possible before the end of the match. In exchange, they will also receive rewards including:

“Bean Hill Zone” Nameplate – 200 Points

200 Kudos – 400 Points

Bonus Rings Pattern Outfit – 600 Points

400 Kudos – 800 Points

Sonic Sneakers – 1000 Points The new Fall Guys costumes featured will also represent the iconic characters from the Sonic series. The collaboration includes outfits for Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Super Sonic, and even Dr. Robotnik. Each costume can be purchased from the in-game store for the duration of the event, as well as a new Sonic Foot Tap emote. Earlier today, Mediatonic teased its Sonic crossover, tweeting a parody version of Eminem’s ‘Without Me’ as part of the announcement with the line: “Guess who’s back, back again, Sonic’s back, with his friends.” Fall Guys Season 1: Free For All released on June 21 across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. The relaunch also coincided with the Epic Games Store release on PC since Epic Games acquired developer Mediatonic.

Following the move to free-to-play, the battle royale game hit a massive milestone of 20 million players in its first 48 hours.

Advertisement

In other news, the MultiVersus director Tony Huynh has confirmed that Morty will be an “expert” character.