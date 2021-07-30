‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ is now officially in ‘Two Point Hospital’

Sonic the Hedgehog has officially arrived in Two Point Hospital to celebrate finally entering his thirties.

The collaboration between Sega and Two Point Studios adds plenty of extra costumes, items and more. The add-on is live now for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

The trailer can be seen below.

Two Point Hospital is also free to play on Steam from today (July 30) until August 2, with 75 per cent off the base game and up to 50 per cent off the downloadable content until August 5. The Switch version is also on a free trial until August 3, with 30 per cent off the game and all DLC (downloadable content) until August 8.

Hospital staff can now dress up as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles and Amy. Meanwhile items like the Sonic statue, decorative rugs, and a giant gold ring can be used to add some style (or not, depending on how you look at it) to the hospital grounds.

Studio director Gary Carr said “For us, it’s a dream come true to fully bring the joy of Sonic into our universe, with discounts and free trials coming up to coincide with the pack, there’s never been a better time to get involved.”

The crossover was announced at Sonic Central, a livestream from earlier in the year which showed off what’s in store for Sonic the Hedgehog on his 30th anniversary. This includes an appearance at the official Olympics video game.

Most notably, Sega hosted an anniversary symphony, which started off with orchestral renditions of plenty of Sonic game soundtracks. The stream culminated with a performance by Crush 40, the band responsible for a number of the vocal tracks in Sonic titles.

In other news, Sonic the Hedgehog is now in Minecraft as a collaborative DLC. There are skins for plenty of the well known Sonic characters (no Big the Cat though), and even levels based off of Green Hill Zone, Chemical Plant, and Sky Sanctuary.