‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ speeds into the world of ‘Minecraft’

Mojang Studios and SEGA have partnered together to bring Sonic the Hedgehog to the world of Minecraft.

The new collaboration will see Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy, Shadow and Doctor Eggman added to the sandbox title as DLC. Familiar enemies and levels from the SEGA mascot’s history look to be introduced too, such as Green Hill Zone, Chemical Plant and Sky Sanctuary.

There will also be a two-week special event that will feature Sonic-themed mini-games and a “few festive surprises”,

The full trailer can be watched below:

“Yes, there are rings to collect. They are the blockiest rings you have ever laid your eyes on and I love them,” wrote Mojang Studios creative writer Sofia Dankis in a blog post.

“I’m not saying there was anything wrong with the original rings, but these right angles just feel right. The rings aren’t the only thing that Sonic brought with him, there are also plenty of obstacles to dash past, bosses to defeat, and momentum to build as you run towards a high score.

Dankis added: “Sonic isn’t only known for his speed or spikes, but also as a generous celebrator of birthdays. He doesn’t expect gifts on his special day, he hands out his own! That’s classy. Get your hands on a Character Creator item, available for free in the Minecraft Marketplace.”

The character’s addition to the Minecraft universe was teased in last month’s Sonic Central direct, where details surrounding the Blue Blur’s 30th anniversary were unveiled.

During the Sonic Central live stream, SEGA revealed Sonic Colors Ultimate, as well as a mystery Sonic game that is set for a 2022 release.

More recently, Sonic Team head Takashi Iizuka stated that he would like the next mainline instalment in the series to “lay the foundation” for future titles to come.