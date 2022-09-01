‘Sons Of The Forest’ has been delayed to February 2023

Endnight Games has announced that its upcoming first-person survival horror game Sons Of The Forest has been delayed into next year.

In a new Twitter post yesterday (August 31), the developer shared a message to fans confirming that the game has been delayed to give the team time “to complete the polish we feel is needed.”

“Due to the scope of our new game Sons Of The Forest, it has been hard to pinpoint an exact release date, and today we have to delay one last time,” it said.

Sons Of The Forest will now launch on February 23, 2023 and will be priced at £25.84 ($29.99).

The game is a direct sequel to the 2014 title The Forest which followed Eric LeBlanc trying to find his son Timmy after their plane crashes. In the first game, the player had to adapt to their environment, scavenge for food, and fight off cannibalistic enemies.

In Sons Of The Forest, the story will follow a character who has been “sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island” but finds themselves “in a cannibal-infested hellscape.”

This isn’t the first time Sons Of The Forest has been delayed. In March, the developer announced that it was getting a five-month delay because its original May 2022 release was “overly ambitious.”

At the time, Endnight said that the pushback was so it could “deliver our vision of the next step in survival games,” and was expected to release in October 2022.

The horror sequel was announced way back in 2019 and had a May launch date in November 2021.

