‘Sons Of The Forest’ reveals plot and new changing seasons feature

The Steam page for Sons Of The Forest has launched, offering new details on the game’s plot, changing seasons mechanic, and more.

Created by developer Endnight Games, Sons Of The Forest is a sequel to The Forest, a horror game which launched in 2018.

While details on Sons Of The Forest have been kept under wraps, yesterday (May 4) Endnight Games launched a Steam page for the game, which reveals what fans can expect.

Advertisement

The game’s story will follow a character who has been “sent to find a missing billionaire on a remote island” but finds themselves “in a cannibal-infested hellscape.”

The Steam page also reveals that Sons Of The Forest will include an in-game seasons feature.

“Pluck fresh salmon directly from streams in spring and summer. Collect and store meat for the cold winter months. You’re not alone on this island, so as winter rolls in and food and resources become scarce you won’t be the only one looking for a meal,” reads the page.

Besides having to feed themselves, players will have to contend with “a range of mutated creatures, some who are almost human like, and others who are like nothing you have ever seen before.”

The Steam page also has some new screenshots that show players fending off cannibals, hunting for food, and exploring the mysterious island.

Advertisement

Sons Of The Forest is currently set to launch in October 2022, after catching a delay in March 2022. Announcing the setback, Endnight Games admitted it had been “overly-ambitious” in thinking the game could launch by the original release date of May 2022.

In other gaming news, The Sims 4 developer Maxis is teasing the addition of werewolves. Set to launch in either May or June, the Gone Wild pack will be joined by two other night-themed downloadable content kits.