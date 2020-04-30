Sony adds two simulation games to PlayStation Plus in May

Sony has revealed the free games headed to their PlayStation Plus service in May: Cities: Skylines and Farming Simulator 19.

Cities: Skylines is a city-building simulation game developed by Colossal Order and published by Paradox Interactive in 2015 for the PC, macOS and Linux. It was later ported over to the PlayStation 4 – as well as other current-gen consoles – in 2017.

On the flip side, Farming Simulator 19, as the title suggests, is a simulator that puts players in charge of running a farming business, including the planting and harvesting of crops, investing money in equipment and land, as well as taking care of livestock.

Both games will be available for PlayStation Plus subscribers from May 5 to June 1. They replace the service’s April titles, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Dirty Rally 2.0, which can still be redeemed until May 4.

Meanwhile, Sony previously revealed Play At Home, an initiative to reduce the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Until May 5, players will be able to redeem Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey for free and to keep forever.

The company also recently announced new release dates for two highly anticipated PlayStation 4 exclusives, The Last Of Us Part II and Ghost of Tsushima. The former, which had been delayed indefinitely earlier this month, is scheduled to launch on June 19.

Meanwhile, Ghost of Tsushima has been pushed back by three weeks, from June 26 to July 17. Developer Sucker Punch had previously noted to Official PlayStation Magazine that the game was “on track” for its original June release date.