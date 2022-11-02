Sony announces ‘Dark Pictures’ VR game and 10 more PSVR2 titles

Sony has announced 11 games that will launch on the company’s new PlayStation VR2 (PSVR2) headset, including a new Dark Pictures title from Supermassive Games and more.

Today (November 2), Sony revealed a release date and pricing details for the PSVR2. Along with the announcement, the company also shared details on 11 new games that are planned to launch on the VR platform in 2023.

That includes The Dark Pictures: Switchback VR, a horror-shooter set in Supermassive Games’ Dark Pictures Anthology universe.

“Switchback VR will take players for a multi-sensory ride on where they’ll need to survive the terrifying Ghost Ship and its distorted apparitions, confront hideous demonic incarnations of persecuted ‘witches’ in 17th-century New England and then fight for your life against other-worldly vampires trapped beneath the desert,” teases game director Alejandro Arque Gallardo. “Finally, escape the horrifying World’s Fair Hotel with a sadistic serial killer out for blood and discover how your story connects these worlds on this sinister rollercoaster from hell.”

It’s not the only horror game to be announced, as TinyBuild will also be releasing Hello Neighbor: Search And Rescue for both PSVR and PSVR2, with pre-orders beginning from November 15.

Elsewhere, Job Simulator developer Owlchemy Labs will release “single-player alien adventure” Cosmonious High, while Lost Ark developer Smilegate also announced Crossfire: Sierra Squad: a “fast-paced, easy to learn” first-person shooter that’s set in a war to secure a biochemical weapon.

Another three new games – roguelike The Light Brigade, post-apocalyptic co-op shooter After The Fall, and “physics-based adventure” Tentacular are also planned.

Also on the way are also enhanced versions of Pistol Whip and Cities VR, a “reworked” release of Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, and an updated Zenith: The Last City with “hundreds of hours of new content” added.

