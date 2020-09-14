Sony announces date of next PlayStation 5 showcase

Sony has announced that it will hold its next PlayStation 5 showcase later this week, and will focus on the upcoming system’s launch titles.

The new event was revealed by the company through the official PlayStation blog. The 40-minute-long digital showcase is set to premiere on Wednesday, September 16 at 9pm BST via Twitch and YouTube.

Sony states the event will give players “one more look at some of the great games coming to PS5 at launch (and beyond!)” from both first- and third-party developers. It’s currently unknown if the company will unveil the price and release date of the next-gen console during the event.

PlayStation 5 Showcase broadcasts live this Wednesday at 1pm Pacific Time: https://t.co/W4gkVp7pdv pic.twitter.com/Nn33RT0yki — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 12, 2020

The new PlayStation 5 showcase comes hot on the heels of Microsoft’s announcement of release dates and prices for its upcoming next-gen consoles, the Xbox Series X and Series S. Both will be available from November 10, with pre-orders starting from September 22.

It was previously reported that the PS5 might only be backwards compatible with PS4 games. According to a now-updated Ubisoft support page, the video game company noted that backwards compatibility will only be supported with PS4 titles, explicitly stating that PS1, PS2 and PS3 games will not run on the new system.

Last month, Eric Lempel, the senior vice president and head of global marketing at Sony Interactive Entertainment, called the selection of launch titles for the PS5 “the best lineup that we’ve ever seen in the history of PlayStation”.