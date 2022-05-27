Sony announces June State of Play presentation

The next State of Play presentation has been announced, and will be premiering next week.

A blog post from PlayStation reads: “It’s been more than two months since our last State of Play – who’s ready for a new one? Tune in live next Thursday, June 2 for nearly 30 minutes of announcements and updates from the world of PlayStation.”

The June 2 State of Play will air at 11PM BST / 3PM PT / 6PM ET.

It’s specified that there will be “some exciting reveals from our third-party partners, plus a sneak peek at several games in development for PlayStation VR2.” While there aren’t any specific titles mentioned as of the time of publication, recent whispers and rumours may give us an idea of what we could see announced. It’s worth noting that none of this speculation is for certain, and there’s no guarantee that any of the games mentioned below will be shown during the State of Play.

First and foremost, Tetsuya Nomura, director of the first part of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake, stated this month that there would be more news on the remake in June. While it’s possible that Square Enix could do its own event in absence of E3 this year, it’s worth noting that the first part of the Remake saw its re-reveal during a 2020 State of Play. An appearance from the hotly-anticipated Final Fantasy 16 is also a possibility, although there’s no indication it could be there.

A Resident Evil 4 remake has also been highly rumoured for a while now, with sources indicating that it could be revealed soon. Resident Evil 3 was announced during a State of Play, so there’s a precedent for Resident Evil having a presence in these showcases, although it’s just as likely to be announced during Summer Games Fest, or another upcoming event.

Lastly, there are currently circulating rumours of numerous Silent Hill projects being in development, including a remake of Silent Hill 2 by Bloober Team. Given the franchise’s heritage on PlayStation, and the cancelled Silent Hills being planned as a PlayStation exclusive, it would be a fitting (if surprising) reveal for a PlayStation event.

