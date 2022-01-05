Sony announces PlayStation VR 2 and reveals stats

The PS5 is officially getting virtual reality, as Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced the PlayStation VR 2 for the console, alongside specifications and controllers.

Whilst no release date was given, the end of 2022 seems likely, although we did get information in a blog post about what to expect from the console accessory.

With an OLED display, 2000 x 2040 resolution per eye, a 110-degree field of view and refresh rate of 90Hz/120Hz, the accessory is looking to utilise the PS5 as much as possible. It also has what Sony dubs “inside-out” tracking, where four cameras in the headset and IR tracking for the controller reflect the direction the player is looking without the need for external cameras.

According to Sony this eye tracking in the PlayStation VR 2 “allows players to interact more intuitively in new and lifelike ways, allowing for a heightened emotional response and enhanced expression that provide a new level of realism in gaming.”

It also includes headset feedback, where in-game actions are reflected via a motor in the headset that creates vibrations for tactile responses. Some examples given include the opportunity to “feel a character’s elevated pulse during tense moments, the rush of objects passing close to the character’s head, or the thrust of a vehicle as the character speeds forward.”

The PlayStation VR 2 will also directly carry over features from the DualSense as well, as the new Sense controllers will be combined with the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology. Each Sense controller will have a Motion Sensor: Six-axis motion sensing system (three-axis gyroscope + three-axis accelerometer) and a Capacitive Sensor: Finger Touch DetectionIR LED: Position Tracking.

All it will require is a single cable plugged into the PS5, in an effort to simplify the experience.

There’s currently no official release date or pricing for the PlayStation VR 2.

In other news, Horizon Call Of The Mountain was announced for the PSVR2, and it’s being developed by Guerilla.