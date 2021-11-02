Sony charters Boeing 747’s to deal with PS5 restocks

Sony has reportedly chartered three flights filled with PlayStation 5‘s in order to battle supply issues in the UK in time for Christmas.

To date (November 2) Sony has hired three Boeing 747’s to fly PlayStation 5 stock into London Heathrow airport within the last week. This move is to deal with supply issues for the current-gen console according to VGC. While it has been almost a year since the PlayStation 5 was initially launched, yet the U.K. has still been plagued by supply issues.

Chartering planes is a costly practice, however, as players find it difficult to procure a console in time for the holidays, Sony obviously sees the demand for the console is there, and the cost, as essential. Sony reportedly ramped up production back in June but still failed to meet the needs of customers.

Despite stock shortages, the PlayStation 5 is still the fastest-selling games console for Sony and has sold more than 13million units as of the end of September 2020. The shortage of consoles has been placed on a global computer chip shortage.

The chip shortage which has affected many electronics manufacturers throughout 2021, will remain “likely tight” throughout the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 according to Lisa Su CEO of AMD, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of computer processors. This is in part due to the cryptocurrency mining boom, which saw over 700,000 graphics cards sold to miners within the first quarter of 2021.

Sony will reportedly be chartering more flights to provide the U.K. with consoles in the coming weeks. This is with hopes that PlayStation fans will be able to purchase their own hardware from upcoming PS5 restocks.

