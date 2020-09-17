Sony confirms ‘Demon’s Souls Remake’ will be a PS5 launch title

Sony has revealed that the highly anticipated Demon’s Souls Remake will be a launch title for the PlayStation 5 this November.

The company confirmed the news during its PS5 showcase via a PlayStation Blog post, sharing a first look at the game running on the next-gen console, while detailing some of the remake’s elevated features.

The gameplay footage that was showcased highlights one of the earlier portions of the game, which culminates in an encounter with the demon Vanguard, and the all-too-familiar “You Died” notification popping up. The footage also included several quick cuts of other boss battles in the game.

Check out the gameplay trailer below.

Sony’s original video for the gameplay footage included a snippet that read: “Not available on other consoles for a limited time. Also available on PC,” suggesting that the game could make its way to the Xbox Series X and S at a later date.

Sony has since pulled the video, and has released a statement to Kotaku, saying that the bit was a mistake by way of “human error”. When Kotaku pressed Sony for more confirmation, Sony replied “Yes, it’s just PS5.”

A post on the PlayStation Blog detailed the remake’s development process, with Gavin Moore, creative director of SIE Worldwide Studios External Development, assuring fans that the remake would not remove what they loved about the original, but instead builds upon the foundations that it laid.

“Even as we went back to the drawing board to build upon the original art, sound, music, and feel, our goal was always to remain true to the vision of the original classic – its story, gameplay and level design,” he said. “With this in mind, we fine-tuned the title to ensure the game remains fresh and appeals to new users accustomed to modern controls and experiences.”

Demon’s Souls Remake is schedule to launch on PS5 on November 12.