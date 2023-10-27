Sony defends PlayStation Plus price hike: “we haven’t touched pricing in many years”

Sony has responded to potential criticism of the cost of PlayStation Plus, arguing that the price hasn’t moved in “many years”.

In an interview with Barron’s, Sony Interactive Entertainment’s marketing, sales, and business operations head Eric Lempel was asked how the company calculated the recent rise in the cost of the subscription service.

“We want to make PlayStation Plus great. With our reboot last year and introducing the tier system, a lot of consumers have recognised that there’s a lot of value in PlayStation 5,” replied Lempel.

Advertisement

“I’m happy to say, unlike a lot of other subscription services out there, we haven’t touched the PlayStation Plus pricing for 85 per cent of the world in many years. So, this was the first time we did something there.”

First-party PlayStation games take time to arrive on PlayStation Plus – for example, Horizon Forbidden West was added to the Extra and Premium tiers about a year after its launch for PS5.

Lempel said he “can’t comment” on Microsoft‘s trend of releasing their first-party titles onto Game Pass on day one, yet he and the team were pleased to see that a third of PlayStation Plus users have opted for Extra and Premium tiers since their arrival.

“With us, we feel we’re offering a great curated catalogue of games, as well as other features and services with PlayStation Plus,” he continued.

Advertisement

“Also, we give you the options with the three tiers to engage as much or as little as you want, depending on what you’d like to do.”

This month, PlayStation Plus members are able to add The Callisto Protocol, Farming Simulator 22 and Weird West to their libraries.

Those on Extra and Premium also gained access to Alien: Isolation, Dead Island: Definitive Edition, Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, Elite Dangerous, The Dark Pictures Anthology: House Of Ashes and more.

In other gaming news, Ubisoft announced another delay to Skull & Bones, the naval action role-playing game that has been in development for about a decade, and fans are wondering what is going on.