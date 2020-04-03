Sony Interactive Entertainment has postponed the release of The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The publisher announced the “difficult decision” in a tweet on Thursday night (April 2) through the official PlayStation account. They cited logistic issues caused by COVID-19, which is “preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve”.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

Sony added in a separate tweet that they have “no other delays to report”, but will keep players updated if the situation changes.

Soon after Sony’s tweet, The Last Of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog also put out their own statement regarding the delay. The company said that while they’re “nearly done” with the game’s development, the launch’s postponement is “due to logistics beyond our control”.

“We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last Of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.”

“We’re hoping that this won’t be a long delay and we’ll update you as soon as we have new information to share,” Naughty Dog added. Read the company’s full statement below.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR had been scheduled for release on May 29 and May 15, respectively. This is also the second time the release of both games has been pushed back.

Last October, it was announced that the much-anticipated sequel to The Last Of Us would be delayed from its original launch date of February 21, 2020. Meanwhile, Iron Man VR developer Camouflaj said back in January that the game’s release would be postponed to May from its planned February 28 launch.

The two titles aren’t the only games to be affected by the pandemic. Earlier this week, Square Enix started shipping physical copies of Final Fantasy VII Remake to Australia and Europe days ahead of its April 10 launch in order to circumvent “disruption to distribution channels” caused by COVID-19.

In other PlayStation news, Sony revealed trailers for new games earlier today (April 2). They include console exclusive Boundary, as well as ports of PC games Biped and John Wick Hex.