Sony delves into unique features coming to the PS5 with brand new trailer

With Sony ramping up its marketing campaign for the PS5, a new trailer has launched with details on how various games will work on the system.

In an extensive post on the PlayStation Blog, the company presented the new trailer and then allowed various developers for upcoming PS5 games to discuss how its games will use the console.

The two main topics outlined by Sony was the ultra-high speed SSD and Tempest 3D AudioTech engine, with a trailer aiming to convey how each new element will feel. Alongside this was a quick look at other features such as haptic feedback and adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller.

See the brand new PS5 trailer below:

Multiple developers spoke in the blog post about how its games will use the SSD for faster loading times. Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is said to allow “near-instant loading and fast-travel”, while Demon’s Souls will quickly bring “you straight back into the action to avenge your many deaths”.

Another key mention was Hitman 3, a game which encourages experimentation through saving and loading, is now able to offer “blitz-fast load times”.

On the other hand, the PS5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech engine is said to provide “highly accurate audio positioning” for deeper game immersion. In Horizon Forbidden West, players are “able to locate the machines around them with greater ease”, and Marvel’s Avengers will utilise the audio to allow players to hear sounds such as Iron Man destroying a turret above them.

The PS5 currently has no release date or price, but is expected to launch later this year. Sony is allowing pre-existing PlayStation owners to register interest in the console, while other retailers are also allowing customers to sign-up in advance.