Sony details the PlayStation 5’s accessibility features

With the PlayStation 5’s launch imminent, Sony has outlined various accessibility features available on the console and DualSense controller.

In a new blog post, the company has confirmed that all PS4 features will carry over to the PS5, including text to speech, inverting colours and enabling custom button configurations. Going forward, the company is planning to add more in terms of making gaming more accessible for all gamers.

One of the biggest new features – which was outlined during the PS5’s user interface reveal – is speech to text capabilities. Users will be able to use speech to conjure messages on screen with the DualSense’s built-in microphone, negating the need to use the controller to manually type.

For those who are visually impaired, a screen reader will provide “blind and low vision users with options to hear on-screen text”, while also ensuring that “deaf and hard of hearing users can type text messages, which will be spoken out loud to other party members”. Both of these functions will support a range of languages.

With the custom button configurations and closed caption features of the PS4 making a return, the PS5 will now also be able to support colour correction, which Sony has said will give owners the ability “to adjust colour, and in supported games, game presets will allow users to customize their common settings in advance.”

Outside of the console, the DualSense will also be receiving some accessibility features. New features, notably the haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, offer unique ways to experience games, such as the triggers locking in Deathloop when the gun jams. All these functions can be tweaked or turned off entirely to ensure full accessibility.

Various games are also taking on more in regards to accessibility options. Both Among Us and Watch Dogs: Legion have worked to integrate more features to ensure more gamers are able to enjoy the titles.