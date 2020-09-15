Sony has debunked reports of production troubles with the PS5

Sony has denied that the upcoming PS5 console is facing production issues, following a recent report which suggested otherwise.

As reported by Bloomberg, Sony was said to have reduced its estimated PS5 units by 4 million down to a total of 11 million. The publication stated it had spoken to people familiar with the matter and the reason behind the cuts is due to production issues regarding the console’s custom-designed system-on-chip.

In a later statement to Gamesindustry.biz, Sony responded by stating the information is false.

“While we do not release details related to manufacturing, the information provided by Bloomberg is false,” the company said. “We have not changed the production number for PlayStation 5 since the start of mass production.”

Originally, the company had initially planned to only produce a “limited” amount of units for launch, with only five to six million being produced.

Due to the on-going coronavirus pandemic it was later reported that Sony was doubling production of the PS5 to meet demands. With people around the world spending more time at home, the company reportedly planned to capitalise on that fact.

Video games analyst, Daniel Ahmad, recently tweeted information from an interview with the airline Delta. According to the interview, the company has booked 60 flights from October to ship out PS5 systems quickly to hit expected targets. The method is expected to run through the last quarter of the year.

No official date or price for the PS5 has been announced as of yet, however, Sony plans to unveil one last presentation regarding the console later this week (September 16). It is expected that all launch information will be revealed during the show.