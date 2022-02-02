Sony has now sold 17.3 million PS5 consoles despite chip shortage

Sony has revealed they’ve sold over 17.3 million PS5 consoles as of December 2021, despite an ongoing chip shortage.

As reported in their quarterly sales call, PS5 sales have now surpassed 17.3 million global sales following the launch of the console in November 2020. In October of last year, Sony reported that it had sold around 13.4million PS5s. The PS5 is now Sony’s fastest selling console of all time after it hit the 10million sales mark a month quicker than the PS4 did.

However, the supply of ​PS5 consoles have been hampered due to COVID-19, which has caused shipping and supply chain issues.

Elsewhere in the sales call, it’s reported that Sony aren’t expecting the supply issues to be sorted anytime soon, and have adjusted their sales target for the rest of the 2021/2022 financial year (which ends March 31 2022) accordingly.

“Unfortunately, due to limitations on the supply of components, especially semiconductors, and an increase in delivery times resulting from disruption of the global distribution supply chain, we have revised our financial year 2021 unit sale forecast for PS5 hardware to 11.5 million units,” said Sony, a 3.3 million console reduction from their initial target of 14.8 million PS5s.

“Limitations on the supply of components are expected to continue going forward but we are continuing to exert every effort to meet the strong demand for PS5.”

Sony forecast an 860 billion Yen (£5.5 billion) profit for the full year through March, down from 1 trillion Yen in the previous fiscal year. However, the latest forecast marks an improvement from the 730 billion Yen (£4.7 billion) profit it projected in October.

Following the announcement that Sony is buying Bungie, the Destiny 2 developer, for £2.6billion, CEO Jim Ryan spoke on the future of studio buyouts, saying that fans can expect more. “We are by no means done. With PlayStation, we have a long way to go.”

Sony has also revealed that they have 10 live service games planned.