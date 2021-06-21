Sony has now sold 9 million PlayStation 5 consoles – that’s several million more than Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S.

According to a report from VGChartz, the PS5 has sold an estimated 9 million units since its official launch on November 12, 2020.

That’s almost as much as the entire lifetime sales of the Sega Dreamcast (9.13 million units) in just 8 months.

Microsoft’s Xbox Series X/S isn’t doing quite so well, shifting just 5.33 million units since its launch on November 10, 2020.

Despite these impressive sales figures, it’s still incredibly difficult to get hold of the PS5 – largely due to the ongoing semi-conductor shortages which is making console production a lot trickier than usual.

Between production problems and scalpers buying up PS5 stock, the PlayStation 5 is having a tough first year.

But there’s still a long way to go – the PlayStation 4 sold over 115 million units throughout its 8 year lifetime.

Here’s how console sales fared for the week of June 5, 2021:

Switch – 392,790 (86,716,650 lifetime sales)

PlayStation 5 – 199,629 (9,000,103 lifetime sales)

Xbox Series X|S – 112,864 (5,330,164 lifetime sales)

PlayStation 4 – 29,667 (115,676,809 lifetime sales)

Xbox One – 13,767 (50,139,650 lifetime sales)

3DS – 508 (75,935,100 lifetime sales)

Despite the PS5’s impressive sales for that week, the Nintendo Switch managed to sell almost double that.

Whether or not that’s simply a matter of availability remains to be seen.

In other news, EA is reportedly about to revive an old favourite at EA Play Live.