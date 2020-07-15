Sony is reportedly increasing production of the PlayStation 5

The PlayStation 5 is set to release later this year and Sony is reportedly increasing production of the consoles to meet demand.

In a report by Bloomberg, the effects of COVID-19 is seeing an increased demand in video game entertainment, resulting in Sony reportedly preparing for a surge of gamers to pick up the upcoming console.

With growing reservations of whether there will be a second COVID-19 wave in territories, Sony is anticipating more people will be staying at home and turning to gaming as a form of entertainment.

According to the report, Sony has informed multiple assembly partners and suppliers it’s increasing production numbers of the console, making the total almost double the initial figures. Initially five million consoles were expected to be manufactured by September, however that number has raised by another five million and is expected to be assembled between October and December.

Additionally, production of the DualSense controller for the console has reportedly been increased. Originally 10 million controllers were expected to be made, but now that number has increased to coincide with the increase in PlayStation 5 consoles being created.

Earlier this year the Nintendo Switch met production issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Nintendo struggled to meet demand. Bloomberg reports that many of the PlayStation 5 systems are created in China and shipments to other countries can take multiple months, resulting in the number made being increased to avoid delays.

Sony hosted a PlayStation 5 reveal event last month which gave viewers a first-look at the upcoming system. Across the show multiple new titles were announced, including a new entry in the Ratchet & Clank series and a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn.

Next week (July 23), Microsoft is expected to retaliate with it’s Xbox Games Conference, which will reveal a selection of first-party titles coming to the Xbox Series X with Halo Infinite being the headliner.