Sony just accidentally announced a Bluepoint Games acquisition

Sony announced its acquisition of Housemarque earlier today, but it accidentally used an image featuring Bluepoint Games in the initial post.

The post was swiftly fixed to an image with Housemarque instead, but it would appear that Sony has another announcement ready to go. Nibellion spotted the mistake and uploaded it to twitter, which he then also confirmed on TweetDeck which displays deleted tweets.

..so apparently PlayStation Japan uploaded the wrong image with their first tweet on Housemarque's acquisition, and it actually mentions a Bluepoint acquisition pic.twitter.com/yQBHtLbG5c — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 29, 2021

Bluepoint Games is best known for its work on remastered titles of PlayStation games. In recent years the developer has remastered the likes of Ico, Shadow Of The Colossus and Demon’s Souls.

The studio was initially founded in 2006, by two ex-Nintendo developers who worked on the Metroid Prime series. The studio’s most recent release, Demon’s Souls, was a PS5 launch title. NME called the remaster a ‘cult classic reborn’.

Much like Housemarque, Bluepoint Games has a history of primarily developing titles on Sony platforms. This acquisition would ensure future remakes are entirely exclusive to those platforms going forward.

Sony has not yet officially announced the acquisition, but with the internet reporting on the accidental image, it would seem it is only a matter of time.

PlayStation Studios is a family of studios developing games exclusively for the PS4 and PS5. Studios under the banner include Polyphony, Team Asobi, Guerilla Games and Media Molecule.

Sony’s other major news today was that it had acquired Housemarque, the studio behind PS5 exclusive Returnal. The developer is now part of the PlayStation Studios family, and will develop games exclusively for Sony.

Manager director at Housemarque, Ilari Kuittinen, said: “We are so excited to finally join the PlayStation Studios family! This gives our studio a clear future and a stable opportunity to continue delivering on gameplay centric approaches, while still experimenting with new methods of narrative delivery and pushing the boundaries of this modern artform.”