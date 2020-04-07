Sony offers automatic refunds for ‘The Last Of Us Part II’ and ‘Iron Man VR’

Sony is issuing automatic refunds to players who pre-ordered digital copies of The Last Of Us Part II and Iron Man VR. This news comes hot on the heels of the announcement that both titles have been delayed indefinitely due to the coronavirus.

The announcement has been made on Sony’s PlayStation support portal, where a brief statement reads: “The Last of Us Part II and Iron Man VR have been delayed. All digital pre-order consumers will automatically receive a refund. Please check your email for more details.”

Last week, Sony Entertainment International made the decision to push back the launch of both games indefinitely, citing logistic issues caused by COVID-19, which is “preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve”. The announcement was made via Twitter. Check it out below.

Update: SIE has made the difficult decision to delay the launch of The Last of Us Part II and Marvel's Iron Man VR until further notice. Logistically, the global crisis is preventing us from providing the launch experience our players deserve. — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 2, 2020

The Last Of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog then also put out its own statement regarding the delay, saying the launch’s postponement is “due to logistics beyond our control”.

“We want to make sure everyone gets to play The Last Of Us Part II around the same time, ensuring that we’re doing everything possible to preserve the best experience for everyone. This meant delaying the game until such a time where we can solve these logistic issues.” Read the full statement below.

A message from us about the delay of The Last of Us Part II: pic.twitter.com/aGsSRfmJ8a — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 2, 2020

Neil Druckmann, director of The Last Of Us Part II, recently spoke about the delay on an episode of the PlayStation Blogcast. Druckman said Naughty Dog is at the “one-yard line” where finishing the game is concerned, and it was frustrating that the launch had to be postponed.

“It’s a bit rough,” Druckmann said, describing the delay. “You’re working on something for so long; for some of us, for years. There is a built-in anticipation; you can’t wait for this thing that you’ve been crafting and honing and sometimes dreaming about. You can’t wait to get it into people’s hands and see their reactions; what they like, what they didn’t like or where the story takes them. And now you gotta put all that on hold because the world is conspiring against us.”