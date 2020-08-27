Sony opens registration for invite-only PS5 pre-orders

Sony has announced that gamers can now register for a chance to receive an invitation to be one of the first people to pre-order the PlayStation 5 console directly from the company.

According to Sony’s announcement, there will be a “limited quantity of PS5 consoles available for pre-order” this holiday season. It also notes that the company will be “inviting some of our existing consumers to be one of the first to pre-order one from PlayStation. Pre-order reservations will be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis, so once you get an invite via email, we encourage you to follow instructions and act fast.”

The PS5 pre-order FAQ posted by Sony also states that selection process is “based on previous interests and PlayStation activities”, which the company will monitor when gamers register for pre-orders through their PlayStation Online IDs.

Sony also warns gamers that an invitation to pre-order a PS5 directly from the company does not guarantee someone a console. Those who are selected, however, will be limited to ordering the following console and peripherals:

1 PS5 Console or 1 PS5 Digital Edition

2 DualSense wireless controllers

2 DualSense charging stations

2 Pulse 3D wireless headsets

2 Media remotes

2 HD Cameras

The pre-order registration appears to be limited to U.S. residents only for the time being. Any orders that contain a non-U.S. address will be canceled, Sony says. It is currently unclear if pre-order registrations will open up for other regions in the near future.

A price or release date for the PlayStation 5 has not been announced, but is currently scheduled to launch during the holiday season this year.

In other PlayStation news, Insomniac Games’ upcoming PS5 exclusive, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will receive a “full, longer” and “uncut” gameplay showcase at GamesCom’s Opening Night Live this Thursday, August 27.