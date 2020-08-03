Sony outlines compatible accessories for the PlayStation 5

Sony has released details of the accessories and peripherals that will be compatible with the PS5 when it releases later this year.

In a new PlayStation Blog post, the company highlighted which accessories players will be able to bring across from the PS4 to the PS5.

Players will be able to use the DualShock 4 on the new console with supported PS4 games. However, PS5 titles will require the systems DualSense controller in order to be played as games will utilise the peripherals unique features.

The Official Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets will be compatible with the PS5 and any other third-party headsets that are connected via USB or an audio-jack. The company noted that the headset companion app will not be compatible with the PS5.

Both the PlayStation Move controllers and the VR Aim controller will also work on the upcoming system with supported VR titles. The PlayStation Camera which is used for VR can also be carried over to the PS5, although a special adaptor will be needed. Sony has stated this will have no additional cost and more details are to come at a later date.

Officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks will be work with PS5 and PS4 titles that are supported for the accessories.

Sony ended the short FAQ with a disclaimer that reads: “Please note, not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals/accessories may work on PS5. We recommend checking with the manufacturer to confirm whether a product will work on PS5 and specific titles”.

PlayStation fans can expect to receive further details of upcoming third-party games later this week (August 6) as a new State Of Play event has been announced.

The upcoming presentation will focus on titles for the PS4 and PSVR, with a few select previously confirmed PS5 titles also expected to receive updates. However, the company has kept expectations in check by stating that no major PS5 news will be announced.