Sony releases new merch for ‘The Last of Us Part II’s’ first anniversary

Sony has announced details of new official The Last of Us Part II merchandise released in time for its one year anniversary.

A post on the official PlayStation blog reads “It’s hard to believe that just one year ago, The Last of Us Part II launched globally, and fans around the world experienced Ellie and Abby’s emotional journeys.”

The list of new merchandise available to order on the US and EU PlayStation Gear stores includes branded apparel, vinyl soundtracks and limited edition statues. The Ellie statue, available for £374.95/$529.99, stands at 16″ tall and is based on her in-game model. The Abby statue is available from Dark Horse Direct for $199.99 and is 14″.

Celebrate The Last of Us Part II's first anniversary with a new selection of PlayStation Gear, including apparel, statues, music on vinyl, and more: https://t.co/VjeloqaAr0 pic.twitter.com/3Vjjo1Xew2 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 18, 2021

The Last of Us Part II was released on June 19 2020 on PlayStation 4 after being in development since 2014. Since then it was nominated for – and won – a record breaking amount of awards, including Game of the Year awards at BAFTA and The Game Awards.

More recently a YouTuber did a deep dive into some of the game’s hidden details. The video proved that Ellie’s shoeprint in the sand is accurate to the sole of her shoe, using the in-game photo mode to zoom in on the design on the sole.

The game’s success even made Microsoft sit up and take notice. An internal review of The Last of Us Part II said that it “set a new bar for what [Microsoft] should hope to be able to achieve going into a new generation of consoles. The review also criticised the gun combat, saying that “Naughty Dog still can’t seem to make decent gun combat in any of their games”.

Meanwhile, an outline for a potential The Last of Us Part III has been written and the upcoming TV series will feature an actress returning to the same role she played in the original game.