Sony removes standalone versions of Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy ahead of PS5 release

Sony Interactive Entertainment has removed the PS4 versions of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy from the PlayStation store.

While players can buy both titles together as a bundle for £34.99, individual versions of each game no longer seem to exist on the PlayStation store. Due to the lack of multiplayer in the upcoming Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, this bundle is now the only way to play the multiplayer portion of Uncharted 4 if you don’t own it.

This comes the same day as Sony confirmed the release date and upgrade path for the new versions of the games.

The collection – which features both Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – will launch on PS5 on January 28 2022, whilst the PC version is listed as “coming” in 2022.

As outlined by a PlayStation Blog post, the title will improve the game with a few different graphical modes:

Fidelity Mode: 4K and 30FPS

Performance Mode: 60FPS

Performance Plus Mode: 1080p 120FPS

Upgrades for PS4 players are also available, with them costing £10/$10, although PS4 disc owners with an all-digital PS5 will not be able to get the upgrade. Players with the following versions are eligible:

Uncharted 4 on PS4 (physical or digital)

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (physical or digital)

Uncharted 4 and Lost Legacy Digital Bundle (Digital only)

PlayStation Plus subscribers who downloaded the game and are still subscribed are not eligible for the upgrade, and the PS4 disc must be interested for the PS5 upgrade to be played.

