Today (April 8) Sony Interactive Entertainment offered players and fans the first official look at the PlayStation 5 (PS5) controller, dubbed the DualSense.

Making the announcement via the PlayStation Blog, Senior Vice President for Platform Planning & Management Hideaki Nishino provided an in-depth overview of the new controller, including insights into its new functions.

Key to the design of the new DualSense controller is delivering an enhanced level of immersion for players. This includes “adaptive triggers into the L2 and R2 buttons of DualSense so you can truly feel the tension of your actions, like when drawing a bow to shoot an arrow”, Nishino said.

Another major upgrade, is the inclusion of a built-in microphone array, which will enable players to easily chat with friends without a headset, making it ideal for jumping into quick conversations. In the statement, however, Nishino said: “If you are planning to chat for a longer period, it’s good to have a headset handy.”

Where the PlayStation 4’s controller – the DualShock 4 – featured a Share button, the DualSense switches this out for a Create button. The latter will host all the functionalities of the former and more. More details on the Create button’s added functions will be revealed closer to launch date.

Nishino also addressed the “radical” aesthetic upgrade the controller has received in the statement. “Traditionally our base controllers have a single colour. As you can see, we went a different direction this time around, and decided on a two-toned design”, he said.

“Additionally, we changed the position of the light bar that will give it an extra pop. On DualShock 4, it sat on the top of the controller; now it sits at each side of the touch pad, giving it a slightly larger look and feel.”

According to Nishino, Sony has gone over hundreds of mockups over the last few years before settling on this design. Summing up the company’s goal with the new controller, he said: “We want gamers to feel like the controller is an extension of themselves when they’re playing – so much so that they forget that it’s even in their hands.”

The reveal of the DualSense controller is another milestone in the production of the PlayStation 5. Although an official release date for the console has not been revealed, Sony is targeting a holiday season drop.

In other PlayStation news, Sony has begun offering automatic refunds for The Last Of Us: Part II and Iron Man VR after delaying both titles indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.