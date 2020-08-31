Sony to explore porting more first-party PlayStation games to PC

Sony has revealed that it is looking to port more first-party PlayStation games to the PC in the future.

In its 2020 corporate report, released on August 28, the company announced that it is exploring to create more PC ports of its first-party games, which are usually exclusive to its PlayStation consoles. This move follows the launch of PS4 exclusives such as Horizon Zero Dawn and Death Stranding on PC in recent months.

“We will explore expanding our first-party titles to the PC platform, in order to promote further growth in our profitability,” Sony said. The plans were cited as a key strategic point in the report, as part of its Game & Network Services division.

Advertisement

One reason for the change in direction for Sony is “competition” from PC gaming. “Competition from online PC games and players from other industries is expected to continue to intensify,” it said in the report. “To this end, [Sony] intends to make proactive investments to reinforce content IP, and work to raise brand value, foster communities and user engagement.”

Elsewhere in the report, Sony also noted that it will continue to “invest” in first-party games as they continue to be “particularly important as content IP for future value-creation and earnings”.

The company also shared that it is looking to “acquire firms with abundant creativity and cutting-edge technologies to build up Worldwide Studios (WWS), an association of first-party title production studios”. Read Sony’s full 2020 corporate report here.

Last week, Sony opened registration for invite-only PS5 pre-orders. Fans who receive an invitation from the company will “be taken on a first-come-first-serve basis”, although the number of consoles and accompanying peripherals one can order will be limited.