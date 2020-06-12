Sony unveils ‘Sackboy: A Big Adventure’, a ‘LittleBigPlanet’ spin-off

It’s been nearly six years since LittleBigPlanet 3, but PlayStation mascot Sackboy will finally return in his own spin-off, Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

The game was revealed during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event, where the company showed off a slew of titles headed to its next-gen console, the PlayStation 5. Sackboy: A Big Adventure is being developed by Sumo Digital, the same studio that helmed LittleBigPlanet 3.

The announcement trailer showcased the title’s 3D-platforming gameplay, colourful world design and an assortment of enemies. The video’s YouTube description also noted that the game will allow for players to “team up with friends for collaborative, chaotic multiplayer fun”.

Advertisement

Watch the announcement trailer here.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure will be exclusive to the PlayStation 5 when it launches, although a release date for the console has yet to be announced. Sackboy was first introduced in 2008 as the protagonist of the PlayStation 3 exclusive, LittleBigPlanet.

During The Future Of Gaming event, Sony also announced other PlayStation 5 exclusives such as Deathloop, from Dishonored developer Arkane Studios, and Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the follow-up to 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The event also featured the first look at the PS5 console, as well as the different editions of the system. Other peripherals shown were a controller charging dock for up to two controllers, a headset which incorporates 3D audio and a noise-cancelling microphone.

Advertisement

Sony also debuted a new trailer for the DualSense Wireless Controller, which details its features, such as adaptive triggers, built in-microphone and a headset jack.