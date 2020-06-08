Sony’s postponed PlayStation 5 reveal event gets new date

Sony’s previously postponed PlayStation 5 event has been rescheduled for June 11, 9pm (BST).

PlayStation announced the new date via a post on its official Twitter page, linking to its blog post which stated “We needed to step aside so key voices could be heard during this historic and important time”.

Check out the full tweet below:

See you Thursday, June 11 at 1:00pm Pacific time (9:00pm BST) for a look at the future of gaming on #PS5: https://t.co/9XJkXYProo pic.twitter.com/8EoN34UPdd — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 8, 2020

The event was originally intended for June 4, but was postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing Black Lives Matter movement. In the company’s original statement, it announced the delay of the show as it did not feel “now was the right time for celebration”.

PlayStation went on to say that “for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard”.

Read that statement below:

PlayStation 5’s The Future Of Gaming reveal event is set to give players an insight into the games lineup for the upcoming console.

In its official blog post, the company stated that “the games coming to PS5 represent the best in the industry from innovative studios that span the globe”. It added that “studios, both larger and smaller, those newer and those more established, all have been hard at work developing games that will showcase the potential of the hardware”.

The digital showcase is set to run for a little over an hour with a heavy emphasis on the games coming to the next generation. “This is part of our series of PS5 updates” the company said, before concluding “we will still have much to share with you”.