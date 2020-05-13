Sony’s State Of Play to debut new ‘Ghost Of Tsushima’ gameplay footage

Sony has announced that the next episode of its State Of Play livesteam will offer an “extended look” into the upcoming PlayStation 4 exclusive, Ghost Of Tsushima.

The company revealed the special episode on the official PlayStation blog, where it confirmed that the show will be “focused entirely” on the game. “You’ll get an extended look at new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat and more. The current cut is clocking in around 18 minutes, give or take.”

Sony also noted that no news or updates on their next-gen PlayStation 5 console will be revealed during the livestream. Instead, this episode will be “just a big, beautiful look at Sucker Punch’s PS4 open-world epic”. The broadcast will be streamed via PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels tomorrow (May 14) at 1pm Pacific Time.

Ghost Of Tsushima is set in 1274, and revolves around one of the last samurai, Jin Sakai, during the first Mongol invasion of Japan. Jin will have to master a new fighting style, the way of the Ghost, to defeat the Mongol Empire and fight for the freedom and independence of Japan.

Last month, Sucker Punch announced that Ghost Of Tsushima will be an open world game with no physical waypoints. Instead, players will have to use physical landmarks and an understanding of the game’s many locations to plot their journey.

Sucker Punch has also revealed that Jin’s relationships with side-characters and allies will be crucial to gameplay. The strength of these bonds will be tied to the player’s in-game choices. If disagreements come to a head, Jin and an ally may end up trading blows, causing a rift in their relationship.

Ghost Of Tsushima is scheduled to be released on July 17. The game was recently pushed back from its original release date of June 26 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.