‘South Park: Snow Day’ gets new trailer revealing four-player carnage

South Park: Snow Day has received a new gameplay trailer showing off what to expect from the upcoming title.

The trailer features mob-based four-player action in a “quest to save the world and enjoy a day without school,” after a “blizzard of epic proportions” covers the town. Players are able to play with Cartman, Stan, Kenny, and Kyle, with the player in control of the “new kid” in town.

According to the official press release, you’ll be able to take part in both “melee and ranged” combat, with various special abilities that each character can use to decimate large swathes of enemies. You’ll also be able to customize your character with “iconic cosmetics”.

South Park: Snow Day was announced earlier this year during THQ’s 2023 showcase, after being teased in 2022. This is the first console South Park game to be released since 2017’s South Park: The Fractured But Whole, which was developed by Ubisoft San Francisco.

Rather than following in the RPG footsteps of South Park: The Stick of Truth and South Park: The Fractured But Whole, South Park: Snow Day is a 3D co-op multiplayer title for up to four players.

It is currently scheduled for release in 2024 on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

In other South Park news, series co-creator Trey Parker is set to direct a live-action comedy film which will be produced by Kendrick Lamar. According to the announcement, the film “will see the past and present coming to a head when a young Black man who is interning as a slave re-enactor at a living history museum discovers that his white girlfriend’s ancestors once owned his.”

Elsewhere in gaming, a fan has recreated elements of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time as a Studio Ghibli film, spending over 600 hours producing the video.