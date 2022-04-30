‘Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator’ launches on the Switch

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator has been released on the Nintendo Switch, with developer Strange Scaffold confirming it will include plenty of new content.

Announced and launched yesterday (April 29), Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator has arrived on the Nintendo Switch.

The game is available to buy now, and creator Xalavier Nelson Jr. has revealed that the Nintendo Switch launch includes new quests. A future update will also bring crossover content with Among Us, Bugsnax and Inscryption, which Nelson says is “coming soon”.

Though it’s unclear what these crossovers will involve just yet, this comment from Nelson suggests that Among Us‘ cutesy characters may find themselves being “slain and sold”.

A physical release is also in the works and can be viewed here. While pre-orders are available now, the game’s physical version is not due to release until autumn 2022.

Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator is now on Nintendo Switch!!

+ New quests!

+ Physical release from @SerenityForge!

+ Crossover content ft. Inscryption, @AmongUsGame, and #Bugsnax, coming soon!

Nelson has also announced that a vinyl LP is on the way, which is expected to launch toward the end of 2022.

If you’re wondering what a game called Space Warlord Organ Trading Simulator involves, the game’s Steam page helpfully labels it as a “sci-fi body horror market tycoon” title and shares the following:

“Contend with the cutthroat organ market. Trade viscera with dubious figures. Keep vampire-leech organs from devouring the rest of the goods inside your cargo hold. Flood galaxies with meat. Make a profit.”

NME gave the game four stars in our review, labelling it “a masterclass of economic game design in more ways than one” and praising Strange Scaffold’s “wizardry in gamifying the life of a professional eBayer.”

In other gaming news, Arm China has finally ousted rogue CEO Allen Wu, two years after the company’s board originally fired him. Due to a centuries-old business practice, Wu was able to stay in power until Arm China eventually involved authorities.