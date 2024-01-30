Magical roguelike ‘SpellRogue’ is coming to Steam next month

SpellRogue, a deckbuilding roguelike that’s being published by Deep Rock Galactic developer Ghost Ship Games, is coming to Steam Early Access next month.

Today (January 30), Ghost Ship Publishing confirmed that SpellRogue will launch on February 12 via Steam Early Access.

Across the course of three acts, players will be tasked with using magic to defeat invading Voidwalkers. As detailed on Steam, this will involve choosing between three different types of magic (Water, Earth and Fire), which can be used to create more than 200 card-based spells.

However, SpellRogue is a roguelike in the style of Hades and Slay The Spire – meaning your playthrough will be different each time.

“We’re so excited to be releasing SpellRogue into early access this February,” shared Tim Skafte, co-founder and artist at developer Guidelight Games. “The game has been four years in the making, and it’s wonderful to have Ghost Ship Publishing’s support for this launch and beyond.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to our community of playtesters who’ve already given us so much valuable feedback during development, and we can’t wait to invite even more players to join us on our early access journey,” he added.

While SpellRogue is Guidelight Games’ debut game, it’s also one of three titles that Ghost Ship Games is launching its publishing arm with. The other two include Vampire Survivors-style spin-off Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, along with procedural top-down shooter DarkSwarm. Of the three, SpellRogue will be the first game to officially launch in Early Access.

When the games were announced, Ghost Ship CEO Søren Lundgaard shared that each one has “open development, flexible game design, and consumer-friendly business models in common”.

Last year, we spoke to Funday Games to learn why Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor is so hard to put down.