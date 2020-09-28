‘Spelunky 2’ for PC will not launch with online multiplayer

Spelunky 2 developer Mossmouth has confirmed that the game’s online multiplayer mode for PC will not be available at launch.

The game, which arrives on PC this Tuesday (September 29), will not feature multiplayer at launch, according the the developer’s latest update on Steam. Mossmouth cited trouble with the multiplayer gameplay during the launch of the game’s PS4 version, on September 24, explaining that its currently “testing that and making improvements to it”.

“Regarding our [PC] release date, we listened to the community’s feedback and decided to prioritize an earlier release so that Steam players could enjoy the game ASAP,” the developer explained. “Unfortunately, that means we won’t be able to launch with online multiplayer and we’ll be provisionally removing the ‘Online Co-op’ tag from the store, so as not to mislead people.”

“Sorry, we know that’s disappointing for players who were excited to jump right into online co-op on day one. Until very recently we were still hoping that we would be able to launch with it as planned.”

Mossmouth is estimating that online multiplayer will “take a few weeks at most”, and when it does arrive, will support cross-play with PS4. The developer also revealed that after the launch of cross-play, it will begin work on other features like online PvP modes, such as Deathmatch and Hold The Idol.

Spelunky 2 is currently available on PS4, and includes a new Arena mode, which expands the original game’s Deathmatch mode to include a new competitive mode called Hold The Idol.