‘Spider-Man’ dev Insomniac Games is hiring for a new multiplayer project

Marvel’s Spider-Man creator Insomniac Games is hiring for a new unknown multiplayer project.

The PlayStation-owned studio confirmed (via Twitter) that it has five new job openings for anyone interested in joining the developer. The roles listed include a creative director, systems designer, story lead, art director and VFX artist.

A recruitment video for the Burbank-based studio can be watched below:

Something worth noting for any games industry workers considering these positions is that Insomniac Games claimed that it managed to complete Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart without needing to crunch whatsoever.

Developer Grant Parker took to Twitter to note that although he could only speak for himself, he didn’t have to crunch once and added “it is possible to work on a great game without suffering.”

Crunch is a major (and often far too common) issue found in big name titles such as Cyberpunk 2077.

Founded in 1994 by Ted Price, Insomniac Games is known for making Spyro the Dragon, Sunset Overdrive and the Resistance series, alongside the aforementioned Marvel’s Spider-Man and Ratchet & Clank.

For more details regarding open vacancies at Insomniac Games, head to the official careers page.

Interestingly, earlier this year it was reported that Naughty Dog is also hiring developers to help create a new multiplayer game, in particular looking for someone with a “robust knowledge of multiplayer action games.”

Another job listing posted by Sony seemed to imply the publisher is looking to increase its presence in the mobile games space.