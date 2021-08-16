Spider-Man is still coming to ‘Marvel’s Avengers’ this year supposedly

Crystal Dynamics has insisted that Spider-Man will still swing his way to Marvel’s Avengers this year despite continuing silence around the release.

The PS5 exclusive character, Spider-Man, was originally scheduled to be released in early 2021 but has been delayed throughout the year since the game’s troubled launch led to its first two new characters also being pushed back.

Even the Marvel’s Avengers 2021 content roadmap in March 2021 didn’t mention Spider-Man, but in an interview with Screen Rant, the game’s senior game designer, Scott Walters, has claimed that it’s still going to happen this year.

“In terms of what we can say now, we’ve always scheduled and looked to bring Spider-Man out in 2021 for PlayStation owners. That is still on track, so we’ll have more announcements later on this year,” he explained, even though there’s only four months of the year remaining and not much has been revealed about the character.

So little has been revealed that players don’t yet know if Spider-Man will expand the larger story in Marvel’s Avengers or if he’ll have limited consequences to the narrative due to his nature as a PlayStation exclusive character.

In the meantime, players can enjoy the Black Panther – War for Wakanda DLC which launches August 17 – tomorrow.

It’s a free update to all owners of the game with Black Panther becoming the third playable superhero for the game, following Clint Barton and Kate Bishop. The expansion is described as the “most content to Marvel’s Avengers since the game’s launch” also including two new villains, a new environment to explore (Wakanda), new enemies, the Birnin Zana Outpost, as well as new solo or multiplayer Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions.

In other news, Cyberpunk 2077 has dropped out of the PlayStation Store top 20 after a strong return to the store in June.