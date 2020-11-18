‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ glitch lets you fight enemies as a fridge

The new Spider-Man: Miles Morales game has faced difficulties with a unique glitch that allows the player to turn into an array of inanimate objects – much to the delight of fans.

Many games have had less than optimal PS5 launches, like the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War server troubles, but none have provided quite as much gameplay potential as this glitch. Seemingly adding to the experience for some players over on Twitter, the glitch has been used to turn the web-slinger into all kinds of objects.

Players have managed to capture themselves as lamps, trash cans, fridges, cardboard boxes, and a wide array of other objects.

Spider-Trash just rolling through the city making sure the city is safe! #PS5 #MarvelsSpiderManMilesMorales pic.twitter.com/hzpbCKJfXH — Bryan (@bryanwassd) November 16, 2020

The glitch doesn’t seem to have an obvious trigger at this point in time but seems to apply to any object in the in-game world. Miles will still act exactly the same, so the game remains playable even if you’re now a flying brick.

If you’d rather play with a humanoid character, the glitch can be fixed by simply restarting the game.

So my #MilesMoralesPS5 has broken in a spectacular way. I collided with a wall and became… Spider-Brick. pic.twitter.com/rDEyfUBErz — Rob Sheridan (@rob_sheridan) November 14, 2020

In a four-star review of ‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’, NME hailed it as “a web-slinging wonder brimming with potential”.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales builds on the super solid foundations laid by the 2018 original, delivering an essential spin-off for fans of the first game with a surprisingly powerful narrative,” our review stated.

“Insomniac Games has crafted a well-paced package that is just as long as it needs to be, delivering a gorgeous next-gen intro that is full of heart and humour. Don’t miss it if you’re picking up a PlayStation 5 this holiday season.”