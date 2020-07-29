‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ might include remaster of the original after all

Insomniac Games’ upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales for the PlayStation 5 might be released with a remastered version of the PlayStation 4 original.

This is according to a new report from the latest print issue of Game Informer, as noted by Reddit user 77good123. It stated that the upcoming sequel will come bundled with an upgraded version of 2018’s Marvel’s Spider-Man.

“Miles Morales isn’t a traditional sequel, since it comes bundled with a remastered version of Insomniac’s Spider-Man that takes full advantage of the PS5 hardware,” the photographed article reads.

Game Informer’s report follows a slew of mixed messages from developer Insomniac Games and publisher Sony over whether Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales would be a full-fledged sequel of an expansion.

When the game was announced in June, Sony vice president Simon Rutter had told The Telegraph that the game would be “an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game”. However, Insomniac Games later said that the title would be a “standalone game” in the Spider-Man universe.

Neither company has yet to confirm nor deny Game Informer’s claims.

Earlier this month, Insomniac Games revealed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will feature an optional “Performance Mode” that runs in 4K resolution and at 60 frames per second (fps).

It’s currently unclear what other modes will be available besides this “Performance Mode”. However, the initial reveal trailer, which showcased the game in 30fps, suggests that the game could also be playable in that setting.

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales was first showcased during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming event, alongside a number of other games such as Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Horizon Forbidden West.