‘Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ will be a standalone game, but not a sequel

Insomniac Games has set the record straight that its upcoming PlayStation 5 exclusive, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, will be a standalone game.

The game was first announced last week during Sony’s The Future Of Gaming digital event with a gorgeous new trailer. Later that day, Sony vice president Simon Rutter told The Telegraph that the game would be “an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game”, which led to many believing that the title was either a DLC or expanded remaster of the 2018 Marvel’s Spider-Man.

The company has since confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will indeed be a standalone game. “Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel’s Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date,” Insomniac Games said in a tweet.

Check it out below.

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is the next adventure in the Marvel's Spider-Man universe. We will reveal more about this standalone game at a future date. #MilesMoralesPS5 pic.twitter.com/GOTAvNhUaF — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) June 12, 2020

According to a Bloomberg report, Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales will follow in the footsteps of Naughty Dog’s Uncharted: Lost Legacy. That game was a standalone game in the Uncharted universe that focused on side characters from the main games, while retaining similar gameplay elements, graphics and technology as previous titles. It was also significantly shorter and cheaper than full-fledged Uncharted releases.

“Uncharted: Lost Legacy sold for $40 rather than the standard $60, and Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to follow a similar path,” Bloomberg noted. “Spider-Man took around 40 hours to complete play of the game, while Spider-Man: Miles Morales is expected to be significantly smaller.”

Spider-Man: Miles Morales is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 5 this holiday season. A firm release date has not been announced.