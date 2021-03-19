Players of Marvel’s Avengers eagerly awaiting for Spider-Man to join the roster of heroes will have to wait even longer.

According to an IGN interview with Crystal Dynamics studio head Scot Amos, the web-slinger is still currently in development and won’t be coming to the game before Summer 2021 at the earliest.

During the inaugural Square Enix Presents event, the 2021 content roadmap was revealed for Marvel’s Avengers – highlighted by a new Black Panther expansion – and was notable for its omission regarding Spider-Man.

“I can tell you that, formally, officially, people are working on him right now, so it is still on our roadmap for the future,” said Amos. He also made clear that Spider-Man would not arrive before Black Panther.

Amos also reiterated that Spider-Man is still coming exclusively to PlayStation, owing to the character’s relationship with Sony.

Marvel’s Avengers also just had its next-gen launch on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, which is a free upgrade for players who have already bought the PS4 or Xbox One version of the game.

The next-gen version of Avengers offers 60fps frame rates at 4K resolution for PS5 and Xbox Series X, and 1440p for Xbox Series S, faster loading times, improved textures and other visual enhancements not available on previous consoles.

Spider-Man isn’t the only superhero facing a delay. Gotham Knights has also been delayed to 2022, the latest in other high profile games to face delays so far in 2021.