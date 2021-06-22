‘Splatoon 2’ Online Lounge servers are set to be shut down in July

Nintendo has announced that Splatoon 2‘s Online Lounge service on the Nintendo Switch Online mobile app will be closed in July.

A new statement posted to Nintendo’s customer support page, as spotted by GamesRadar, confirmed that the online feature will be discontinued, saying: “As of July 28, 2021, the Nintendo Switch Online app will no longer support the Online Lounge feature.”

The Online Lounge feature allowed players to arrange online Splatoon 2 battles using their mobile devices by sending a URL link to fellow players to join an in-game room.

The post went on to clarify that the app will continue to allow players to use the voice chat feature, and no other changes will be made from the app at this time.

Nintendo hasn’t commented on the reasoning behind the closing however, it may have something to do with its upcoming title, Splatoon 3.

Nintendo announced Splatoon 3 during its February Direct presentation. The game received a new trailer and a release window of 2022 but the community has yet to receive further development updates.

The first Splatoon game launched in 2015 as a Wii U exclusive, while its sequel, Splatoon 2, launched on the Nintendo Switch in July 2017.

