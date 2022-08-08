‘Splatoon 3’ Direct announced by Nintendo for this week

Nintendo has announced a Direct showcase for Splatoon 3 today (August 8) that’s set to air later this week.

Taking to twitter, Nintendo has confirmed that a Splatoon 3 Direct will take place on August 10 at 2PM (UK time) / 3PM CEST / 6AM PT / 9AM ET.

There’s also going to be around 30 minutes of updates and footage for the game, which comes to Nintendo Switch on September 9 this year.

Tune in on 10/08 at 2pm (UK time) for a livestreamed #Splatoon3 Direct presentation. Join us in the Splatlands for roughly 30 minutes of updates! Watch it here: https://t.co/DBq6uunpFi pic.twitter.com/f3VINcFqer — Nintendo UK (@NintendoUK) August 8, 2022

Advertisement

The YouTube stream link can be found here.

When it releases next month, Splatoon 3 will feature a full single-player campaign called ‘Return of the Mammalians,’ and it’s likely that this week’s Direct will reveal some of the narrative elements and mechanics featured in this part of the game.

There’s also going to be a wave-based game mode called Salmon Run, this co-op mode returns from previous games and has groups of players fighting off waves upon waves of Salmon-based opponents.

Nintendo typically holds one large Direct presentation around this time of year, but seems to have opted for a longer rollout of individual announcements and updates this year instead. Games like Kirby’s Dream Buffet – which was announced last month – would typically be a part of a full presentation.

Advertisement

After Splatoon 3, the notable Nintendo releases for this year include: Mario + Rabbids: Sparks Of Hope on October 20, Bayonetta 3 on October 28 and Pokémon Scarlet and Violet on November 18. The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild would have made that list, but it was delayed into early 2023.

In other news, Dragon Ball FighterZ is adding rollback netcode to the online fighting game, alongside current-gen updates for the title. Rollback net code will make online play better, and should prevent input lag between players fighting over the internet.